Road Closures for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon slated for Oct. 9, a series of street closures and reroutes will be in effect throughout the week.
Here's a look at what commuters can expect, whether or not they're coming to the city for the marathon.
Closures starting Monday include:
- Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 12
Closures starting Wednesday include:
- Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10
Closures starting Thursday include:
- Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10
Closures starting Friday include:
- Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Co
- lumbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 9
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
- Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
- Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
- Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Closures starting Oct. 8 include:
- Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon Oct. 9
- Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Oct. 9
- Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9
- Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9
Closures starting Oct. 9 include:
- Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. 6 p.m.
- Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.
- Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.
- State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.
- Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
- Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.
- Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
- Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
- Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon
- Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon
- Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
- Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
- Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
- Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
- Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- 18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- 21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- 26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.
- Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.
Several routes are scheduled to remain available to commuters race day.
The alternative routes include:
- Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes
- Inner Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue; access to Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont Avenue
- Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; the southbound exit ramp to 31st Street will be closed
- Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; entrance and exit ramps will closed at Adams Street
- Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290): eastbound and westbound lanes
- Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55): northbound and southbound lanes
- Michigan Avenue north of 11th Street: north and southbound lanes, including access to the Magnificent Mile
- Clybourn Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue north of Sedgwick Street
- Clark Street north of Diversey Parkway
- Milwaukee Avenue
- Halsted Street north of Monroe Street
- Ashland Avenue north of Adams Street
- Damen Avenue north of Adams Street
- Damen Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard
- Ashland Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard
- Archer Avenue south of Cermak Road
- Halsted Street south of Cermak Road
- Michigan Avenue south of 35th Street
- Martin Luther King Drive
To view the marathon's course, click here.