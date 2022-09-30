bank of america chicago marathon

Road Closures for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Closures for the Oct. 9 marathon start as soon as Monday

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

road closures
NBC

With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon slated for Oct. 9, a series of street closures and reroutes will be in effect throughout the week.

Here's a look at what commuters can expect, whether or not they're coming to the city for the marathon.

Closures starting Monday include:

  • Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 12
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Closures starting Wednesday include:

  • Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

Closures starting Thursday include:

  • Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10
  • Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

Closures starting Friday include:

  • Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Co
  • lumbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 9
  • Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Closures starting Oct. 8 include:

  • Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon Oct. 9
  • Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Oct. 9
  • Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9

Closures starting Oct. 9 include:

  • Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. 6 p.m.
  • Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.
  • Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.
  • State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.
  • LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.
  • Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon
  • Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon
  • Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
  • Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
  • Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
  • Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
  • Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • 18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • 21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • 26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.
  • Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Local

hurricane ian 1 hour ago

PAWS Chicago To Rescue Over 40 Dogs and Cats From Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Kyle Rittenhouse 2 hours ago

Gaige Grosskreutz, Who Survived Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting, Seeks Name Change

Several routes are scheduled to remain available to commuters race day.

The alternative routes include:

  • Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes
  • Inner Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue; access to Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont Avenue
  • Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; the southbound exit ramp to 31st Street will be closed
  • Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; entrance and exit ramps will closed at Adams Street
  • Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290): eastbound and westbound lanes
  • Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55): northbound and southbound lanes
  • Michigan Avenue north of 11th Street: north and southbound lanes, including access to the Magnificent Mile
  • Clybourn Avenue
  • Lincoln Avenue north of Sedgwick Street
  • Clark Street north of Diversey Parkway
  • Milwaukee Avenue
  • Halsted Street north of Monroe Street
  • Ashland Avenue north of Adams Street
  • Damen Avenue north of Adams Street 
  • Damen Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard
  • Ashland Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard
  • Archer Avenue south of Cermak Road
  • Halsted Street south of Cermak Road
  • Michigan Avenue south of 35th Street
  • Martin Luther King Drive

To view the marathon's course, click here.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBank of America ChicagoBank of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us