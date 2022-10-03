Registration Opens for 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 Races

As runners prepare for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend, registration has opened for two shorter races that will take place next year.

Organizers announced Monday that registration is now open for the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1 races.

The two races, along with the Chicago Marathon, are part of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, according to a press release. Any runner that completes all three races in 2023 will be guaranteed an entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon, and will also receive a specially-designed medal to honor the achievement.

The 2023 Shamrock Shuffle will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The race, an 8-kilometer (4.97 mile) run will take participants through Chicago’s Loop, and will start and finish in Grant Park.

Registration will cost $39 through Oct. 18, with the fee bumping up to $45 after that date.

Registration is also available for a mile-long run that will take place on March 25, and a two-mile walk will also take place on March 26. Registration for those events will cost $25 and $35, respectively. Details can be found on the Shamrock Shuffle website.

Later in the year, the 13.1 race will take runners through Chicago’s West Side on a half-marathon-length course. The race will start and end in Garfield Park, and will culminate in a race-day festival in the park, with live entertainment, food and health-related activities, according to organizers.

An entry fee of $89 will get runners into that race prior to Oct. 18, with the price increasing to $95 after that date. More details can be found on the Chicago 13.1 race website.

Registration for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open on Oct. 18. A variety of methods will ensure guaranteed entry, including time qualifiers, legacy finishers (those who have completed the marathon five or more times in the last 10 years), and participants who have deferred their entries from previous years.

An entry drawing will also be held this fall, with participants notified on whether or not they have been chosen to compete by Dec. 8.

More information is available on the marathon’s website.