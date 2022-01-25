Registration Opens for 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Registration is now open for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

The city's inaugural half marathon, which was set to debut in 2020 but was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to step off June 5 with an estimated 10,000 runners hitting a course on Chicago's West Side. The event will cap off a three-day health and wellness festival scheduled for that weekend, organizers said.

“Today’s launch of the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 marks an exciting milestone in Chicago’s return to racing,” Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with community members to provide an

experience that highlights the vibrant and culturally diverse neighborhoods of Chicago’s West Side. Together, we will reimagine running in our city and continue the legacy of world-class racing in Chicago.”

Runners are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot in the race.

The registration fee for the race is currently $95, but will increase to $115 in the weeks leading up to the event.

Runners will also be able to run for a charity by fundraising a minimum of $500.

The half marathon's addition adds a third premier race to organizers' portfolio, which includes the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

The race will be part of a three-day wellness festival beginning June 3 and continuing through June 5, organizers said. Additional details on the festival and the race course are expected to be released in the coming months.

