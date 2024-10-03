Registration for 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, 13.1, Shamrock Shuffle begins this month

While runners from across the globe are making final preparations for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, those hoping to run in some of Chicago's biggest races next year can begin registering this month.

Registration information was announced Thursday for the third annual Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, featuring the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle 8K run.

The Distance Series connects the three races in a challenge that requires runners to finish all three races in one year. Accomplishing the feat guarantees runners a spot in the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, along with an exclusive medal.

Registration for the Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle 8K run open Thursday with special discounted pricing, while a four-week application period for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open Oct. 22.

Those interested in participating in the Distance Series are encouraged to register and apply early to ensure their spots in the races.

Registration details for the races can be found below:

2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Applications for the 47th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon can be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

According to race officials, registration is conducted through a non-guaranteed entry drawing and a series of guaranteed entry applications.

The application window will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. local time for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry.

The cost of entry is $245 for runners within the United States and $255 for those residing outside the United States.

Runners can qualify for guaranteed entry through several opportunities listed below:

Time qualifiers who have met the event’s age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s High Performance Division.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Registered participants who cancelled their 2024 entry.

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who completed the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series by finishing the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon.

Those who do not qualify for guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The drawing selects names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants, with applicants notified of their selection status on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be held on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. More details on the race's application can be found here.

2025 Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The fourth annual half marathon is a unique race, giving runners the opportunity to traverse through Chicago's West Side neighborhoods, starting and finishing in Garfield Park.

The race will be followed by Race Day Festival, showcasing entertainment, health and wellness activities and more.

Next year's race will take place on Sunday, June 1, with registration for the event now open.

Those who sign up prior to Oct. 22 are granted access to a discounted $102 entry fee in celebration of the Distance Series. The entry fee increases to $112 at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.

More details and registration information for the Chicago Half-Marathon can be found here.

2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Known as the official kick-off to the running season and a continuation of Chicago's world-renowned St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the unique 8K run through the Chicago Loop will be held on Sunday, March 23.

Those who are not feeling ready to tackle the 8K run but want to participate are encouraged to join "The Mile" event on Saturday, March 22 or the two-mile walk on Sunday.

All three events will start and finish in Grant Park.

Registration for the events is now open, with those signing up through Oct. 22 receiving a special $46 entry fee. The fee will increase to $51 at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Registration for the two-mile walk is $41, while registration for The Mile is $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 8 through 12.

More details and registration information for this year's Shamrock Shuffle can be found here.