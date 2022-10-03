Organizers of Chicago Marathon Announce Debut of New Distance Series

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced Monday that it will soon debut a new running series for those who participate in several of the city's biggest racing events, with guaranteed entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon and a new medal on the line.

As part of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, anyone who finishes all 2023 events - the Shamrock Shuffle 8K, the Bank of America 13.1 and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon - will receive a "unique" medal and be eligible for guaranteed entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

“The Bank of America Chicago Distance Series comes at an exciting time for our events and the Chicago running community,” executive race director for all three races, Carey Pinkowski, said in a statement. “The Distance Series reflects our passion and commitment to the running community, celebrating everyone from the participants who have joined us for years to those who have recently discovered our sport. This new challenge gives runners the opportunity to build on their training, progressing from 4.97 to 13.1 to 26.2 miles over the course of six and a half months.”

Registration for the Chicago 13.1 and the Shamrock Shuffle opened Monday, with special discounted pricing available in celebration of the new series' announcement. Applications for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon open on Oct. 18.

Runners who want to participate in each of the races are urged to "get their names in early to ensure they can take part in the inaugural series."

The dates for each race next year are as follows:

Shamrock Shuffle: March 26

Chicago 13.1: June 4

2023 Chicago Marathon: Oct. 8