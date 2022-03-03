Medal Revealed for This Year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runners who cross the finish line next month will leap into the outdoor running season with a golden start.

Organizers are celebrating the event's emergence from pandemic shutdowns, and they released a newly-designed medal fitting for the occasion.

The 2022 finisher’s medal drapes from a patterned band and is decked out in green with a shamrock sitting as the centerpiece. At the bottom, a “Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle” text is followed by the date of this year’s race.

The medal was unveiled Jan. 3 on social media to celebrate the first Monday of the year.

Participants also will receive a Nike shirt and a knit beanie sporting the same chevron plaid pattern found on the medal’s band.

Runners can rock the medal and the other gifts in the 8K and 2-Mile Walk on March 20. Registration information can be found here.