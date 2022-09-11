Is it Too Late to Sign up for 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

A cohort of an estimated 40,000 runners will take to the streets Oct. 9 for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon — and if you're looking to join the crowd, you still can.

The final call for entries to the city's biggest racing event of the year will remain open until Wednesday.

Individuals can sign up for the marathon through the charity program application. Aspiring participants must join a marathon-affiliated charity and meet fundraising requirements to qualify.

While each charity may have different requirements, participants have to raise more than $1,750 to secure a spot in the marathon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.

Organizers encourage runners who are interested in participating through the program to reach out to their charity of choice from the index.

Runners who have earned their spot in the race already have acquired it by various means.

The first is qualifying for entry through one of the following:

Time qualifier: Individuals who have met the event’s age graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program.

Legacy finisher: Individuals who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years. The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience will not be applied to the Legacy finisher application path.

International Tour Group: International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the 2021 event with an official International Tour Group Program partner. Tour partners typically offer participants a package that includes cost of entry, air travel, hotel, etc. and vary between tour operators.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Legacy: Individuals who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2008 and have signed up for the 2022 Shamrock Shuffle.

Those who did not match any of the qualifications above could have entered through the "non-guaranteed entry" drawing. This selection was completed late last year.

Known for its flat and fast course, the race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.