bank of america chicago marathon

In Images: Thousands of Chicago Marathon Runners Make Their Way Through the City

Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com

Thousands of runners and spectators filled the streets for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday making their way through a lively Lakeview neighborhood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonMarathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us