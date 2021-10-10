bank of america chicago marathon In Images: Thousands of Chicago Marathon Runners Make Their Way Through the City Published 22 mins ago • Updated 1 min ago Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Thousands of runners and spectators filled the streets for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday making their way through a lively Lakeview neighborhood. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com This article tagged under: bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonMarathon