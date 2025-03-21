How to watch the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle LIVE in Chicago Sunday

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the race beginning at 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Watch live in the player above.

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle steps off this weekend and for those looking to cheer on their favorite runners from home, you're in luck.

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the popular race beginning Sunday morning. (Details below)

That's when more than 20,000 runners are slated to take over downtown Chicago streets, marking the unofficial kickoff to outdoor spring running season. The annual tradition, part of the city's iconic St. Patrick's day celebrations, features an 8K run and a 2-mile walk through the heart of Chicago's downtown.

This year's race will be headlined by top local, regional and national USA Track and Field-member racing teams, with more than 70 teams vying for the championship title and a $20,000 prize. They'll be joined by 28,000 Chicago-area runners.

Here's how you can watch and what to expect:

When is the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle?

The 2025 race steps off on March 23.

What time is the Shamrock Shuffle?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on March 23.

Here's a timeline of the event:

8:30 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 1 Start

9:00 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 2 Start

9:30 a.m.: 2-Mile Walk Start

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Post-Race Party at Buckingham Fountain

Where is the Shamrock Shuffle? See a course map

The race will take runners through downtown Chicago, starting at the intersection of Columbus and Monroe.

Here's a look at the complete course map:

How to watch live

Streaming

Beginning at 8:20 a.m., NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the starting line in Grant Park. Coverage will include in-race coverage before transitioning to finish line coverage at 8:40 a.m. The stream will continue to show runners crossing the finish line through 11 a.m.

In-person

Those looking to support loved ones can do so on their own, or at a cheer zone along the route.

The 8K route has designated cheer zones, created by various organizations and run clubs, to make it easier for spectators to find the best spots to show their support. See the full map here.

Supporters can also stand behind the gated sidelines throughout the duration of the race.

Which streets will close for the Shamrock Shuffle?

The race will lead to a number of street closures throughout the city, including highly trafficked roadways like Columbus Drive, Grand Avenue, State Street, Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a full list of closures click here.

What else to expect

There will also be a one-mile event slated for March 22 in Grant Park, which welcomes runners of all levels.

Packet pick-up for runners will take place both March 21 and March 22 at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.