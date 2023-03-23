Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

How to Watch the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago Live

Know someone running and want to cheer them on?

Watch live coverage in the player above starting at 8:15 a.m. Sunday!

On Sunday, thousands of runners will race through Chicago for the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, also known as the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season.

Catch live coverage of the race, including start and finish line coverage, starting at 8:15 a.m. right here on nbcchicago.com in the player above and on telemundochicago.com.

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage from 8:15-11 a.m.

The first wave of racers, the wheelchair athletes, will kick off the event in Grant Park at 8:25 a.m. Runners start at 8:#0 a.m. with a second wave following at 9 a.m. Watch friends and family finish the race live until 11 a.m.

