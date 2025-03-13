The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runs on volunteers -- and organizers are putting out a final call for this year's event.

The popular race, billed as Chicago's unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season, attracts more than 20,000 runners to the downtown area.

Want to be part of the race -- without the running but with all the swag? The Shamrock Shuffle is the volunteer gig for you.

"Volunteer on race day at the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle!" organizers said. "Grant Park volunteers will receive a long sleeve t-shirt, green hat and credential, while on-course volunteers will receive a long sleeve t-shirt, white hat and credential."

But you'll need to act fast.

Volunteer registration closes at 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 16. Slots are available for packet pickup and race day. Click on the race's volunteer information page for more information and to apply.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle kicks off its 44th annual race on March 23 in Chicago's Grant Park.

This year's race will be headlined by top local, regional and national USA Track and Field-member racing teams, with more than 70 teams vying for the championship title and a $20,000 prize. They'll be joined by 28,000 Chicago-area runners.

When is the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The 2025 race steps off on March 23.

Where is the Shamrock Shuffle? See a course map

The race will take runners through downtown Chicago, starting at the intersection of Columbus and Monroe.

Here's a look at the complete course map:

Which streets will close for the Shamrock Shuffle?

The race will lead to a number of street closures throughout the city, including highly trafficked roadways like Columbus Drive, Grand Avenue, State Street, Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a full list of closures click here.

What time is the Shamrock Shuffle?

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on March 23.

Here's a timeline of the event:

8:30 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 1 Start

9:00 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 2 Start

9:30 a.m.: 2-Mile Walk Start

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Post-Race Party at Buckingham Fountain

What else to expect

There will also be a one-mile event slated for March 22 in Grant Park, which welcomes runners of all levels.

Packet pick-up for runners will take place both March 21 and March 22 at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.