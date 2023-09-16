How to volunteer for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

With the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon just weeks away, those who aren't running in the race may be wondering how they can get involved with one of the largest marathons in the world.

While the first opportunity for volunteer work will be wrapping up Sunday with the conclusion of participant packet preparation, several more opportunities before and on race day await for those interested.

The 45th annual iteration of the race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, with the next volunteer opportunity coming as participants arrive at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo beginning Oct. 5.

Those volunteering for the Expo could expect to serve in areas such as the information booth, ID & ticket check, international greeters and packet/bag distribution.

The Expo is held at the McCormick Place, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 6-7.

Interested residents can register for the Expo here.

Volunteers can also register for the Abbott Chicago 5K, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Those volunteering for the Abbott Chicago 5K may be involved with the start area or finish area, helping with check-ins, refreshments, finisher merchandise and starter corrals.

Information on how to register to volunteer for the race can be found here.

As for individuals looking to volunteer during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon itself, opportunities for course marshals, information team, gear check, start corrals and post-race party beer tent are available on race day.

Those aiming to volunteer on race day can register here.