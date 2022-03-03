How to Register For the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Following a tradition bridging four decades, thousands of runners are set to gather in Chicago for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle — and if you're hoping to join them, you're in luck.

The event is still accepting registrations for its three-race event taking place in March.

In the wake of its pandemic-induced break, the Shamrock Shuffle rings in its first race with a one-mile event called “The Mile,” which will weave through Grant Park on March 19.

Runners of all levels can register for “The Mile” for $25. Participants between the ages of 8 and 12 have access to a $15 youth entry fee.

Walkers are encouraged to head downtown March 20 for the 2-Mile Walk, which starts and ends at Grant Park, to partake in a scenic course along the city's lakefront.

The walk’s entry fee is $35. More information about registration can be found here.

As always, the marquee race is an 8K. But this time around, the race will have a different look with a fresh course.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On March 20, runners will get to soak in striking sights with a route along the Chicago River. The course also will guide runners past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower, annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities and other city classics.

Registration for the 8K starts at $55, and prices increase as the start date draws closer. Additional information about registration can be found here.

When registering, participants have the opportunity to spread the holiday cheer, too.

Those interested in running for a good cause can register with the event’s three featured charity partners: Advocate Charitable Foundation, Chicago Parks Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To join a charity team, participants will need to contact their charity of choice through the Shamrock Shuffle's Charity Index, located here.

A run of lucky promotions are being offered ahead of the event. To receive $10 off registration fees, use code “NBC” at checkout before March 8.