How to Find Runners After the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

A major part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is the crowd — the millions of people who dot the sidelines, cheering as thousands of runners make their 26.2-mile journey through the city.

After the marathon's 44th running Oct. 9, spectators can rejoice with finishers to commemorate the momentous occasion. But where exactly should they meet up?

Marathon organizers recommend spectators find their runners at the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park following the race.

These areas will open to spectators beginning at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed through the security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 at Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Because spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, organizers suggest friends, family and fans support their runners elsewhere on the course and meet them after in designated areas.

To view runners closest to the finish line, arrive early and find a spot at the Bank of America Cheer Zone, which is located at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Other official cheer zones include the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Cheer Zone at the 8K mark, Bank of America 13.1 Cheer Zone near the halfway point and the Charity Block Party at mile 15.

Those with plans to spectate can also track runners in real time through the marathon's mobile application.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.