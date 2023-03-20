Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Here's Where and When Shamrock Shuffle Runners Can Pick Up Their Packets

The two-day event is an opportunity for all registered participants to pick-up their registration packets.

By Lauren Stewart

With race day fast approaching, runners may be wondering when and where they can pick up their Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle registration packets.

Pick-up for runners participating in the 8K Race, The Mile, and the 2-Mile Walk will be held at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event is free and open to the public. 

Runners will want to keep an eye on their email. In the weeks leading up to the event, packet pick-up tickets will be sent to all registered participants.

The hours for packet pick-up will vary each day. The event will run from 10 am. to 7 pm. on Friday, while on Saturday it will go from 8 am. to 4 pm. 

For those unable to pick up their packet in person, a friend, family member or co-worker can pick it up by presenting a copy of the runner's packet pick-up ticket. 

The packet should include:

  • Timing device (if you are participating in the 8K run) 
  • Event bib number 
  • Festive and fun race item 
  • Nike participant running shirt 

To learn more about Shamrock Shuffle packet pick up, see here.

The 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will step off at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday.

