Here's How to Volunteer for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Looking for a change of pace at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon? Try making a good run with a different course: volunteering.

The city's biggest racing event of the year will mark its 44th running Oct. 9, and participants of all sorts — elite runners, debut marathoners, spectators and volunteers alike — can join the inaugural 26.2-mile trek.

As race day inches closer, marathon organizers are looking for individuals to get involved with various roles starting with pre-race preparations.

Volunteers can take part in the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, which is the one-stop station runners can head to for all things race related. Across three days, the expo will host packet pickup, share important information, as well as showcase hundreds of vendors and exhibits.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8 at the McCormick Place.

Volunteers can register online here before 11:59 p.m. Friday.

On race day, volunteer duties range from providing participants with general information to marshaling the course to ensure it stays clear of traffic. Both opportunities require individuals to be ages 18 and up.

Volunteers can also sign up to join the action at the start line. Those interested can regulate access to start corrals and guide the thousands of participants that will flow through them. Individuals must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

There are also opportunities beyond the finish line with the 27th Mile Post-Race Party. Volunteers over the age of 21 will be able to serve exclusive Goose Island beer to eligible participants, as well as help keep the area clean and organized.

To become a race-day volunteer, click here. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday.