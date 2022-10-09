bank of america chicago marathon

Here's How to Track Runners During Today's Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Yes! Here's how to virtually follow athletes on their travels to the finish line Sunday

Aerial photo of the 2017 Chicago Marathon
Courtesy of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Cheering on a runner during Sunday's Bank of America Chicago Marathon? There's an easy way to track them throughout the race, thanks to Chicago Marathon organizers.

The marathon has its own mobile application that includes various live race-day features, including athlete tracking, an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as the stations’ Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LX channels.

NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on Peacock this year. To view the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, head to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).

