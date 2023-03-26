Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The winners of the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K crossed the finish line Sunday, leading thousands of racers in the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season in Chicago.

Zach Panning, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, won the race by finishing as the first runner with an unofficial time of 22:48, according to race results.

"It feels good. I was second last year to Tai Dinger, who was second this year, so it’s fun having a little fun rivalry," Panning told NBC 5 at the finish line. "I love Chicago. I ran the marathon last year, and really enjoy it. It’s a beautiful city."

Panning said he plans to focus on the next Olympic trials marathon next year.

Sarah Disanza, who is also from Rochester Hills, Michigan, was the first female finisher in the 8K event, crossing the finish line with an unofficial time of 26:35.

"It’s super exciting. I’ve been coming back from a tendon tear in my foot for a long time, so it was great to get out there and really rip it," she said. "You just have to ask yourself ‘how much do you love it?’ For me, every single day that I was out there cross-training, it was so worth it. It’s my favorite thing in the world, for moments like this and being here with my teammates."

The first to cross the finish line was wheelchair racer and defending champion Samantha Schroth, a Wisconsin native who lives in Chicago.

She finished first in the wheelchair race, with a time of 25:57, faster than her 2022 victory finish. The next wheelchair finisher was Angelo Perez, who crossed with an unofficial time of 40:38.

"Step outside your comfort zone. Everyone has things in their lives they’re nervous about, whether you’re disabled or able-bodied, and you just have to step outside your comfort zone and give it a chance," Schroth told NBC 5 at the finish line. "You never know what’s on the other side. I didn’t think I’d be racing post-injury, but I’m loving every second of it."

The top finishers paved the way as thousands of runners took over Chicago streets on a colder spring day.