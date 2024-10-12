Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Here are the street closures for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

More than a dozen street closures will be in effect for the 2024 Chicago Marathon, which travels through 29 Chicago neighborhoods

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be stepping off in just hours, with over 50,000 runners from across the world preparing to take to the streets of Chicago Sunday morning.

The 26.2-mile course weaving through many of the city's most recognized neighborhoods and landmarks also leads to number of significant street closures and parking restrictions, many of which are already in effect.

The 46th annual Chicago Marathon steps off from Grant Park Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Marathon Wheelchair Start at 7:20 a.m. The first running wave starts at 7:30 a.m., according to organizers.

NBC Traffic reporter Kye Martin recommended taking public transportation like CTA or Metra, both of which will be offering discounted services Sunday.

Chicago Marathon Street Closures: Where and When

Street closures in the Grant Park area are already underway, with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning on Sept. 30.

Here are the pre-marathon street closures already in effect:

Street descriptionAnticipated closureAnticipated opening
Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.9/30/2410:00 a.m.10/16/246:00 a.m.
Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/9/2410:00 a.m.10/14/246:00 a.m.
Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.)10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St.10/12/246:00 a.m.10/13/242:00 p.m.
Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/12/2411:00 a.m.10/13/246:00 p.m.
Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/12/2412:00 p.m.10/13/242:00 p.m.
Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/12/2412:00 p.m.10/13/243:00 p.m.

Here are the planned Marathon day closures:

MileDescriptionAnticipated closureAnticipated opening
1Columbus Dr.: Start to Grand Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:00 a.m.
1Grand Ave.: Columbus Dr. to State St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:00 a.m.
2State St.: Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:30 a.m.
3Jackson Blvd.: State St. to LaSalle St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:30 a.m.
3/4/5LaSalle St.: Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:30 a.m.
6Stockton Dr.: LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
6Fullerton Dr.: Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
7Cannon Dr.: Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
7Sheridan Rd.: Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
8Inner Lakeshore Dr.: Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:00 p.m.
8Sheridan Rd.: Inner Lakeshore Dr. to Broadway10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:00 p.m.
9Broadway: Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:15 p.m.
10Broadway: Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:30 p.m.
10Clark St.: Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:30 p.m.
11Clark St.: Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:45 p.m.
11Webster Ave.: Clark St. to Sedgwick St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:45 p.m.
11Sedgwick St.: Webster Ave. to North Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
12North Ave.: Sedgwick St. to Wells St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
12Wells St.: North Ave. to Walton St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
13Wells St.: Walton St. to Wacker Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:15 p.m.
13Wacker Dr.: Wells St. to Adams St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:15 p.m.
14/15Adams St.: Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:45 p.m.
15Damen Ave.: Adams St. to Jackson Blvd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:45 p.m.
15/16/17Jackson Blvd.: Damen Ave. to Halsted St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:15 p.m.
18Halsted St.: Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:30 p.m.
18/19Taylor St.: Halsted St. to Loomis St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:45 p.m.
19/20Loomis St.: Taylor St. to 18th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:45 p.m.
2018th St.: Loomis St. to Halsted St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:00 p.m.
20Halsted St.: 18th St. to 21st St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
20/2121st St: Halsted to Canalport Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
20/21Canalport Ave.: 21st St. to Cermak Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
21Cermak Rd.: Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:30 p.m.
22/23Wentworth Ave.: Cermak Rd. to 26th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:45 p.m.
23/2426th St.: Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:45 p.m.
24Michigan Ave.: 26th St. to 35th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
2435th St.: Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
24Indiana Ave.: 35th St. to 31st St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
2531st St.: Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:15 p.m.
25/26Michigan Ave.: 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:30 p.m.
26Roosevelt Rd.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/246:00 p.m.

Additional closures on race day near the start and finish lines are possible.

How long will streets be closed for the Chicago Marathon?

Street closures along the route begin at approximately 7 a.m. on race day, Oct. 13, but many are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m. "or when it is deemed safe to do so," officials said.

All streets will be fully reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

Parking restrictions

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course.

For those whose vehicle is towed due to the restrictions, officials recommend calling (312) 744-4444 to locate your vehicle.

Which streets will remain open during the marathon?

Main thoroughfares that will remain open include:

  • DuSable Lake Shore Drive
  • Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.
  • Expressways

Elsewhere, marathon officials note the following access points by neighborhood:

Loop (Bordered by Wells St., Van Buren St., Wabash Ave. and Lake St.)

  • All streets in the Loop will be open to traffic by 9 a.m. on race day (Oct. 13) (Public transportation recommended).

North of the Loop

  • Michigan Ave. north of 11th St. North and southbound lanes will remain open including access to the Magnificent Mile.
  • Clybourn Ave. will remain open.
  • Lincoln Ave. north of Sedgwick St. will remain open.
  • Clark St. north of Diversey Pkwy. will remain open.

West of the Loop

  • Milwaukee Ave. will remain open.
  • Halsted St. north of Monroe St. will remain open.
  • Ashland Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.
  • Damen Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.

South of the Loop

  • Damen Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.
  • Ashland Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.
  • Archer Ave. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.
  • Halsted St. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.
  • Michigan Ave. south of 35th St. will remain open.
  • Martin Luther King Dr. will remain open

Chicago Marathon route

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Supporters are also set to be scattered across the marathon course at various watch points.

See the full course map here

How to watch the race live

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ 24/7 streaming channel.

