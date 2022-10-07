Full List of Street Closures and More For the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Dozens of road closures are in place and more are on the way as 40,000 runners and walkers descend on the city for this Sunday's 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon that winds through 29 city neighborhoods.

If you're trying to get around the city, here's the full list of road closures that are in place.

Road Closures

Closures starting Monday include:

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 12

Closures starting Wednesday include:

Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

Closures starting Thursday include:

Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

Closures starting Friday include:

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 9

Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Closures starting Saturday include:

Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon Oct. 9

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Oct. 9

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9

Closures starting Oct. 9 include:

Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Organizers encourage all participants and spectators to use public transportation race weekend.

For those who opt to drive, Millennium Garages are the closest parking options to Grant Park.

Whether you're running, watching, cheering or just trying to get around Chicago, there's a lot to take in ahead of this weekend's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Race weekend has already started in the city, meaning street closures are in effect, thousands of runners are making the trek to the city and events are underway.

2022 Chicago Marathon Course

Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Organizers anticipate that the route will be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners, and plenty of supporters are expected to be scattered along the course, too.

All marathon participants are expected to complete the distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes, which means runners will have to tread a 15-minute — or faster — pace per mile.

Race-Day Schedule

The marathon will get underway at 7:20 a.m. with the men's wheelchair start, which will be followed shortly by the women's wheelchair start at 7:21 a.m. The handcycle start will then commence at 7:23 a.m.

Runners in wave 1 will get to start their trek at 7:30 a.m. Organizers suggest that those stepping off in this wave arrive at 5:30 a.m., as the start corral closes for entry at 7:20 a.m.

Wave 2 will kick off at 8 a.m., with the start corral closing at 7:45 a.m. Organizers suggest that runners in this wave arrive at 6 a.m.

Wave 3, the final wave, will send runners off at 8:35 a.m., with the start corral closing for entry at 8:10 a.m. Organizers suggest participants in this wave arrive at 6:30 a.m.

Runners can check their start coral assignments through their participant account.

Spectators will be allowed access to Grant Park at 9:30 a.m. so they can cheer runners on as they close out their race. The Runner Reunite and 27th Mile Post-Race party also starts at 9:30 a.m., with plans to run until 4 p.m.

Where to Watch Along the Route

Most lines have extra trains and longer trains, and there are great points along the course that dovetail with CTA train stops.

The Start and Finish line in Grant Park is accessible on multiple lines. Bonus points for checking out the relatively new 'Dino rib' design of the Washington/Wabash Station (WaWa), which can be accessed via the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines stop.

On the North Side, take the Red Line to the Belmont stop and walk a couple blocks to the corner of Aldine and Broadway. Traffic reporter Kye Martin says that's the precise spot of the North Halsted Aid Station. There, you'll find two stages packed with performers in drag and a DJ. It's early in the race, too -- just past Mile 8 -- which means runners are still feeling happy.

Another one of my favorite spots is Pilsen. Take the Pink line to 18th to get there and enjoy a bite to eat while the runners come up to Mile 19. Mount Roosevelt is notorious known as one of the toughest parts of an otherwise flat course, so bring a cowbell after taking the Red, Orange, or Green line to Roosevelt, and get those runners through the last .2 of the race.

Getting Around With Public Transportation

Take public transportation and load up that Ventra card -- the payment system that is used by both the Metra rail and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains.

You can buy a card at O’Hare International Airport when getting into town, or download it as an app.

Now that you know Ventra is not the size of your drink order...you’re ready to figure out how and where you need to go to watch runners.

Metra is providing additional service on four lines from various suburbs.

A note on cost: Prices for the CTA and Metra are the lowest they've been in years. There is still a $5 day pass on CTA, and a $7 day pass for Metra.

If you have other events on Saturday -- like the Abbott 5k race -- you can buy a $10 weekend pass on the system.

Using Ride Share

Divvy bikes are a good option, too. With the Lyft app, you can find each station and see the number of open bike docks.

For ride shares this year, race organizers are trying to cut down on ride share chaos with official drop points for runners coming into Grant Park around 7 a.m.

For spectators using ride share, tell your driver to stay west of State street downtown.

There’s an X factor here on Sunday evening that I need to mention -- or perhaps I should say, ‘H’ factor: Harry Styles is playing the United Center Sunday evening, which will bring even more more people down to the West Loop and the Near West Side for dinner and drinks in the afternoon and evening.

The road closures will be picked up by then -- except for the streets in Grant Park -- so it will be normally congested. You'll be smart to plan for extra travel time Sunday night just to be sure you are stylin’ (and not stressin').

Streaming

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo Details

Before runners can step off for the marathon, they'll need to make a trip to the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo.

As the one-stop station for race-day preparations, the expo will run packet pickup and share important information. The expo will also feature hundreds of vendors and exhibits.

All participants must pick up a packet, which will include: bib numbers, safety pins, timing devices, gear check tags and Nike shirts.

Packets will be distributed at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo in the McCormick Place located at 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

All participants must present their packet pick-up email and a photo ID to receive their packets.

Here's the schedule:

Oct. 6: Packet Pick Up

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Packet Pick Up

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Packet Pick Up

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Race Swag

Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners can commemorate their journey to the finish line by gearing up with official race merchandise offered by Nike.

The sportswear giant has curated a collection of performance running and lifestyle apparel tailored for the special occasion. Runners can score the limited-edition marathon drip, from shorts to sweatshirts, online at Nike.com, in-store at Nike Chicago or at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo during race week.

The merchandise also will be available at a number of local stores:

Nike Chicago: 669 Michigan Ave.

Fleet Feet Chicago: multiple locations

Naperville Running Company: 34 W. Jefferson Ave.

Heartbreak Hill Running Company: 2148 N. Halsted St.

Last Lap Cornerstore: 330 E. 51st St.

Official finisher's merchandise will be available starting Oct. 8 exclusively at Nike Chicago and online.

The marathon also unveiled its 2022 medal for race finishers, paying tribute to some of the many city landmarks that line the course.

The medal features a number of iconic city sites that greet runners throughout their journey from the start line to the finish line.

Images include attractions like the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel and Buckingham Fountain, popular sites like the Art Institute Lions, and go-to spots like the Music Box Theater, among others.

After you conquer the streets of Chicago, you’ll carry the city with you around your neck, with landmarks etched into the medal. This is the ultimate representation that you are a @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon-er. Where are you going to take your #MedalMonday photo? pic.twitter.com/JT1kvQnJmn — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) September 19, 2022

A free poster adorned with the city's historic landmarks can be picked up at the expo, too.

On race day, you’ll run past dozens of landmarks that make up Chicago’s architectural fabric. After the finish line, bring a piece of Chicago home with you with the official 2022 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon poster! Pick yours up for free at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo. pic.twitter.com/Msyq8gjqar — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) September 22, 2022

Runner Tracking

The marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features, including a way to track runners along their journey.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.