Street closures are about to ramp up for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend, with thousands of runners and even more spectators expected to descend on the city for the 45th running of the iconic race.

While some closures are already in effect, the city on Wednesday urged drivers to be "mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events." Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the course. (Full list below)

"The City of Chicago has been working with race organizers and our law enforcement partners in the planning and execution of the Marathon, in an effort to minimize impacts while making it a safe event for race participants, residents and visitors,” Jose Tirado, acting executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority, and we want to remind everyone to report any suspicious or criminal activity by calling 9-1-1.”

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon includes a few changes this year. The Abbott Health and Fitness Expo, home to the event’s packet pick-up, has been extended to three days and will begin on Thursday, October 5 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

The full list of Chicago Marathon street closures and parking restrictions includes more than 40 closures day-of. "Additional streets may be closed by the Chicago Police Department or Bank of America Chicago Marathon officials if deemed necessary," a marathon street closures map said.

Public transportation is recommended.

According to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, Metra will offer extended service on the BNSF, Milwaukee North, UP Northwest and UP West lines, in addition to Metra's usual Sunday train schedule.

Additionally, the South Shore line from Gary will operate an extra early morning westbound train, Martin said.

The CTA will also offer additional service for runners and spectators, officials said.

Abbott Chicago 5K – Saturday, October 7

The Abbott Chicago 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 3.1-mile race will kick off in Grant Park at Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drive, running west on Harrison Street before weaving through loop on Wacker Drive and ending on Jackson and Wacker. Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells will remain open. Parking restrictions are in place starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday along the course. Vehicles that are not removed from the street by that time will be ticketed and towed. For inquiries about towed vehicles, call (312) 744-4444.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 7-9 a.m. Saturday:

Columbus Drive, between Jackson Blvd and Ida B. Wells St.

Ida B. Wells St., between Columbus Dr. and Congress Plaza Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and Franklin St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Van Buren St., between Franklin St. and Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Dearborn St. (NB & SB Wacker)

Jackson Blvd., between Wacker Dr. and Wells St.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race Day Information for Participants

As race day approaches, event organizers strongly encourage participants to stay informed of race day conditions and be familiar with event rules and the color-coded Event Alert System (EAS), which will communicate the status of course and weather conditions to participants leading up to and on race day found here. The race starts and finishes in Grant Park.

Traffic Impacts/Street Closures

"With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling throughout downtown and the various neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes–such as the expressway system–to avoid the impacts of the race," OEMC said in a release.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Additional Street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

Wednesday, October 4: Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 5: Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 5: Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Rd will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9 th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 8: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from 9 th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m. All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. "or when it is deemed safe to do so."

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course. Motorists are encouraged to read signage before parking and should call 3-1-1 to locate a towed vehicle.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.