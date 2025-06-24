Chicago woman to run ‘World's Coolest Marathon' at North Pole

Runners are preparing for the Chicago Marathon later this year, but one resident has her sights set much, much further north.

The race Nicole Las will be running has been dubbed the world's 'coolest' marathon and takes place near the geographic North Pole. Just over 100 women have ever finished the iconic race, contested in an environment where temperatures hover around 10 degrees and runners maneuver above shifting ice floes.

“I will be running a marathon in the North Pole, where Santa lives," Las told NBC 5. "The more I looked into it online and saw what they did, it seems that I’m that crazy person who wants to do the marathon.”

The marathon certainly requires different skills and strengths than one run on pavement.

"It's a lot of strength training, agility, mobility. That’s just in the last few months," Las said. "But also because of the weather there you have to train in the winter to get the layers right."

Fortunately she had plenty of practice during this past Chicago winter, although due to the fast-changing landscape they won't know the exact conditions or course until they arrive.

"We get there by boat which takes about a week to get there, and then once we arrive they arrange a 2-3 mile loop but depending on the terrain it’s different all the time," she said. "You have to train for everything."

About 110 female runners in the world have finished the race, and Las hopes to sprint her way onto that list.

"It's at the top of my bucket list I want to check that off," she said. "It's just one of those life goals I've been working hard for... I am doing it come hell or highwater."

Las said they also wear life vests since the run takes place over frozen water, and guards are on standby for any run-ins with wildlife.

She embarks on her several-week journey in July.