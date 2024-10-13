Watch 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live

NOTE: A live stream of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is here, and you have front-row seats to watch all the action live as thousands of runners embark on the 26.2-mile course.

Extensive coverage of the Chicago Marathon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday and can be viewed right here in the player above, as well as on NBC 5, NBC Chicago's YouTube channel and on NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel, NBC 5 Chicago News, available on Peacock, Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

An exclusive finish line camera will stream on NBCChicago.com and the NBC 5 Chicago News Streaming Channel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow runners' friends and family watch them finish the marathon live.

A Spanish-language broadcast of the race can be found on TelemundoChicago.com and in the Telemundo Chicago app.

The 46th Chicago Marathon begins with the men's marathon wheelchair starting at 7:20 a.m. CT. Women's wheelchair starts at 7:21 a.m., marathon handcycle starts at 7:23 a.m., and Marathon Wave 1 starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by waves 2 and 3 at 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

What is the full Chicago Marathon schedule?

Grant Park opens to runners: 5:30 a.m.

Gear check opens: 5:30 a.m.

Start corrals open: 5:30 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the Chicago Marathon start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the Chicago Marathon finish line?

The finish line for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

Chicago Marathon Course Map

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Which neighborhoods does the Chicago Marathon pass through?

The 2024 Chicago Marathon winds through 29 neighborhoods. Here's a full list and when it passes through.