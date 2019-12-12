Chicago Marathon Runners Raise Record Amount for Charity

Runners who took on the Bank of America Chicago Marathon for charity this year raised a record $27.1 million, organizers announced Thursday.

The funds were raised by more than 12,000 runners, bringing the total charity contributions from the race to $234 million since 2002.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is a celebration of humanity and the stories that come to life across 26.2 miles of roadway,” Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon executive race director, said in a statement. “Today, we celebrate the individuals who continue to challenge themselves by taking on the distance and those who decide to make their race more meaningful by dedicating it to a cause greater than themselves. We look forward to welcoming a new field of competitors in 2020 as we enter another decade of racing in Chicago.”

The announcement came as runners learned if they were selected to race in the 2020 event. Runners who were not selected in the recent drawing can still sign up through the official charity program, though a limited number of entries is available.

Charity runners will be required to raise a minimum of $1,750.

