Those looking to run the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon were notified if they were selected Thursday as the race announced "unprecedented interest" in applications.

Organizers said more than 120,000 people applied for the chance to participate in next year's race, which will see a record-breaking number of runners.

For the first time ever, the 2024 race expects to see 50,000 participants cross the finish line, topping the record set in 2023, which recorded more than 47,000.

“The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was record-setting across the board from historic performances and countless personal bests to record-breaking participation and charity fundraising,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “The energy and excitement of race day captured the attention of runners from around the world and we’re humbled by the extraordinary interest we’ve seen as a result. We look forward to welcoming a new field of participants in 2024 and once again putting on a race that unites the local and global running communities on the streets of Chicago.”

The runners who do get selected Thursday will join the list of runner who secured their entry by becoming Chicago Marathon legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners, 2023 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series finishers and those who canceled their 2023 race entries.

For those who don't make the cut in Thursday's announcement, all hope is not lost.

Runners can still enter by joining a charity team, with more than 200 nonprofit organizations raising funds in the race's 10 cause categories, which include education, youth development, health care and social services. Those who run for a charity must raise a minimum of $1,750.

For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set to step off on Oct. 13.