The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has unveiled its 2021 medal for race finishers, marking its return to city streets with a nod to history after turning virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

The medal features an image of the city's skyline with the four stars of the Chicago flag on it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The four stars on the Chicago flag each represent an important moment in the city’s history, and this medal will represent the return to the #ChicagoStartLine after 728 days," the marathon wrote on Facebook as the medal was unveiled. "We’ve missed you and can’t wait to give you this new bling."

In previous years, medals have featured images from the race course and iconic Chicago landmarks and locations such as Buckingham Fountain.