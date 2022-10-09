Chicago Marathon Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine, Breezy Conditions Expected

NOTE: You can watch the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon LIVE in the player above

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place Sunday morning, and runners will be greeted with sunny and chilly conditions when they hit the course.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, clear skies are expected at the start of the race Sunday morning, with a consistent breeze out of the southeast at 10-to-15 miles per hour.

The real story in the morning will be the chilly temperatures, with the mercury only hitting the mid-40s by the time runners reach the course.

Those temperatures are expected to steadily climb throughout the morning, potentially reaching into the 60s by the noon hour, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will keep rising into the mid-60s by 2 p.m., giving the athletes pleasant conditions as they head toward the finish line.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with lows only reaching into the 50s in Chicago and into the 40s elsewhere, and highs in the mid-60s and heading toward 70 degrees in some spots.

Showers late Tuesday will signal the end of the warmer trend of weather, with high temperatures dropping back down into the mid-50s by Thursday, according to extended forecast models.