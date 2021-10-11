Chicago Marathon Champions Romanchuk, McFadden Secure Runner-Up Finishes in Boston

Just one day after winning the Bank of America Chicago Marathon wheelchair races, both Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden came up just short of pulling off an incredible double-victory in New England, with both racers capturing second place in the Boston Marathon.

Romanchuk, who won his third consecutive Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning, finished in second place in the men’s wheelchair race, finishing 7:35 behind Swiss-born racer Marcel Hug.

Aaron Pike, who finished in third place in Chicago, followed that up with a fourth place finish in Boston, with South Africa’s Ernst Van Dyk rounding out the podium with a third place finish.

Relieve the moments of all four 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champions, Seifu Tura (men’s winner), Ruth Chepngetich (women’s winner), Daniel Romanchuk (men’s wheelchair), and Tatyana McFadden (women’s wheelchair), finish the race.

McFadden, a five-time champion in Boston, finished in a distant second place Monday, nearly 15 minutes behind Manuela Schar, as the Swiss-born racer took home her third title in the iconic race.

McFadden won her ninth career Chicago Marathon on Sunday after finishing in the runner-up spot in the last race in 2019.

Yen Hoang, who finished second in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, also reached the podium in Boston, finishing in third place.