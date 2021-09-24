Bank of America Chicago Marathon: All the Neighborhoods the Race Visits

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes to the streets of Chicago on Oct. 10, visiting more than two dozen of the city’s iconic neighborhoods.

The winding course will hit neighborhoods all across the city, from Lake View to Pilsen, and unfurl through 26.2 miles of city streets.

For more information on the race route, you can see the full map below.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21068494-21-cm_course_map_8262021

Here is our neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown of how the course will move through the city of Chicago.

Mile 1:

The race starts in Chicago’s Grant Park, then heads northward on Columbus Drive, then takes a left onto Grand Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Grant Park, The Loop, New East Side, Streeterville

Mile 2:

The race continues west on Grand, then turns south onto State Street, heading back across the river.

Neighborhoods: River North, The Loop

Mile 3:

The race continues from State Street, then heads west on Jackson Boulevard, then back to the north on LaSalle Street.

Neighborhoods: The Loop, River North

Mile 4:

The race continues north on LaSalle Street.

Neighborhoods: River North, Near North

Mile 5:

The race reaches the end of LaSalle Street, then curves along with West LaSalle Drive before hanging a left onto Stockton Drive, where it goes past Lincoln Park Zoo.

Neighborhoods: Near North, Old Down, Old Town Triangle

Mile 6:

After proceeding up Stockton, the race turns to the east on Fullerton Parkway, then quickly north onto North Cannon Drive, passing the North Pond Nature Sanctuary and Diversey Harbor.

Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park

Mile 7:

The race goes toward the northwest on Cannon Drive until it hits Diversey Parkway, then moves north onto Sheridan Road.

Neighborhoods: Northalsted, Lake View East

Mile 8:

The race continues north on Sheridan Road, then merges onto Inner Lake Shore Drive. It then turns west onto West Sheridan Road and begins to move south onto Halsted and then drifts to the southeast on Broadway.

Neighborhoods: Lake View, Wrigleyville

Mile 9:

The race continues south on Broadway.

Neighborhoods: Lake View East, Northalsted

Mile 10:

At Diversey Parkway, the race moves onto Clark Street and continues moving toward the southeast.

Neighborhoods: Park West

Mile 11:

The race moves from Clark Street, turning toward the west on Webster, and cuts over to Sedgwick.

Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park, Old Town, Old Town Triangle

Mile 12:

Shortly after the 11-mile mark, the race turns to the east on North Avenue, then heads south on Wells Street.

Neighborhoods: Old Town Triangle, Old Town

Mile 13:

The race continues south on Wells Street, then after it crosses the river it moves onto Wacker Drive, and then onto Franklin.

Neighborhoods: Old Town, Near North, River North, The Loop

Mile 14:

The race turns to the west on Monroe Street, crossing back over the Chicago River and heading toward the South Loop. It then takes a turn toward the south on Halsted Street.

Neighborhoods: The Loop, West Loop, Greektown

Mile 15:

The race then takes a turn to the west again, this time heading down Adams Street.

Neighborhoods: Greektown, West Loop

Mile 16:

The race continues down Adams Street, passing just to the south of the United Center, then turns south onto Damen, then back east onto Jackson Boulevard.

Neighborhoods: Near West Side, West Loop

Mile 17:

The race continues east down Jackson Boulevard.

Neighborhoods: West Loop

Mile 18:

The race turns toward the south at Halsted Street, then to the west onto Taylor Street.

Neighborhoods: West Loop, Greektown, University Village

Mile 19:

The race turns south from Taylor Street onto Loomis.

Neighborhoods: University Village, Pilsen

Mile 20:

The race turns off of Loomis and goes to the east down 18th Street, then turns right to head south on Halsted Street.

Neighborhoods: Pilsen

Mile 21:

The race makes a triangle here, jogging to the southwest on Canalport Avenue, then heads east on Cermak and back across the Chicago River.

Neighborhoods: Pilsen, South Loop, Chinatown

Mile 22:

The race turns off of Cermak and heads south on Wentworth Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Chinatown

Mile 23:

The race then turns to the east on 33rd Street, then goes south on State Street.

Neighborhoods: Chinatown, Armour Square, Bronzeville

Mile 24:

The course does a bit of a U-turn here, turning east onto 35th Street, then heading back to the north on Indiana Avenue. Finally, it jogs a bit to the northwest and catches South Michigan Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, The Gap

Mile 25:

Northward the race goes on Michigan Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, Prairie Shores, Motor Row District

Mile 26:

The course turns to the east on Roosevelt Road, hitting the 26-mile mark.

Neighborhoods: Motor Row District, South Loop, Prairie District

Final 0.2 miles

The final fifth of a mile goes to the east on Roosevelt Road, then goes to the north on Columbus Drive to the finish line.

Neighborhoods: South Loop, Grant Park