Bank of America Chicago Marathon: All the Neighborhoods the Race Visits

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes to the streets of Chicago on Oct. 10, visiting more than two dozen of the city’s iconic neighborhoods.
The winding course will hit neighborhoods all across the city, from Lake View to Pilsen, and unfurl through 26.2 miles of city streets.
For more information on the race route, you can see the full map below.
Here is our neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown of how the course will move through the city of Chicago.
Mile 1:
The race starts in Chicago’s Grant Park, then heads northward on Columbus Drive, then takes a left onto Grand Avenue.
Neighborhoods: Grant Park, The Loop, New East Side, Streeterville
Mile 2:
The race continues west on Grand, then turns south onto State Street, heading back across the river.
Neighborhoods: River North, The Loop
Mile 3:
The race continues from State Street, then heads west on Jackson Boulevard, then back to the north on LaSalle Street.
Neighborhoods: The Loop, River North
Mile 4:
The race continues north on LaSalle Street.
Neighborhoods: River North, Near North
Mile 5:
The race reaches the end of LaSalle Street, then curves along with West LaSalle Drive before hanging a left onto Stockton Drive, where it goes past Lincoln Park Zoo.
Neighborhoods: Near North, Old Down, Old Town Triangle
Mile 6:
After proceeding up Stockton, the race turns to the east on Fullerton Parkway, then quickly north onto North Cannon Drive, passing the North Pond Nature Sanctuary and Diversey Harbor.
Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park
Mile 7:
The race goes toward the northwest on Cannon Drive until it hits Diversey Parkway, then moves north onto Sheridan Road.
Neighborhoods: Northalsted, Lake View East
Mile 8:
The race continues north on Sheridan Road, then merges onto Inner Lake Shore Drive. It then turns west onto West Sheridan Road and begins to move south onto Halsted and then drifts to the southeast on Broadway.
Neighborhoods: Lake View, Wrigleyville
Mile 9:
The race continues south on Broadway.
Neighborhoods: Lake View East, Northalsted
Mile 10:
At Diversey Parkway, the race moves onto Clark Street and continues moving toward the southeast.
Neighborhoods: Park West
Mile 11:
The race moves from Clark Street, turning toward the west on Webster, and cuts over to Sedgwick.
Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park, Old Town, Old Town Triangle
Mile 12:
Shortly after the 11-mile mark, the race turns to the east on North Avenue, then heads south on Wells Street.
Neighborhoods: Old Town Triangle, Old Town
Mile 13:
The race continues south on Wells Street, then after it crosses the river it moves onto Wacker Drive, and then onto Franklin.
Neighborhoods: Old Town, Near North, River North, The Loop
Mile 14:
The race turns to the west on Monroe Street, crossing back over the Chicago River and heading toward the South Loop. It then takes a turn toward the south on Halsted Street.
Neighborhoods: The Loop, West Loop, Greektown
Mile 15:
The race then takes a turn to the west again, this time heading down Adams Street.
Neighborhoods: Greektown, West Loop
Mile 16:
The race continues down Adams Street, passing just to the south of the United Center, then turns south onto Damen, then back east onto Jackson Boulevard.
Neighborhoods: Near West Side, West Loop
Mile 17:
The race continues east down Jackson Boulevard.
Neighborhoods: West Loop
Mile 18:
The race turns toward the south at Halsted Street, then to the west onto Taylor Street.
Neighborhoods: West Loop, Greektown, University Village
Mile 19:
The race turns south from Taylor Street onto Loomis.
Neighborhoods: University Village, Pilsen
Mile 20:
The race turns off of Loomis and goes to the east down 18th Street, then turns right to head south on Halsted Street.
Neighborhoods: Pilsen
Mile 21:
The race makes a triangle here, jogging to the southwest on Canalport Avenue, then heads east on Cermak and back across the Chicago River.
Neighborhoods: Pilsen, South Loop, Chinatown
Mile 22:
The race turns off of Cermak and heads south on Wentworth Avenue.
Neighborhoods: Chinatown
Mile 23:
The race then turns to the east on 33rd Street, then goes south on State Street.
Neighborhoods: Chinatown, Armour Square, Bronzeville
Mile 24:
The course does a bit of a U-turn here, turning east onto 35th Street, then heading back to the north on Indiana Avenue. Finally, it jogs a bit to the northwest and catches South Michigan Avenue.
Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, The Gap
Mile 25:
Northward the race goes on Michigan Avenue.
Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, Prairie Shores, Motor Row District
Mile 26:
The course turns to the east on Roosevelt Road, hitting the 26-mile mark.
Neighborhoods: Motor Row District, South Loop, Prairie District
Final 0.2 miles
The final fifth of a mile goes to the east on Roosevelt Road, then goes to the north on Columbus Drive to the finish line.
Neighborhoods: South Loop, Grant Park