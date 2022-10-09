Benson Kipruto Wins 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Signature Style

Benson Kipruto won the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, defeating defending champion Seifu Tura in a tight battle for the finish.

Kipruto, of Kenya, entered the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt -- but finished in Chicago with an unofficial time of 2:04:24.

"I'm so happy," Kipruto told NBC Chicago at the finish line.

Benson Kipruto won the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, defeating defending champion Seifu Tura in a tight battle for the finish.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Known for his last-minute surges, his signature finish was on full display in Chicago as he pulled ahead in the final moments to secure his stunning win.

Tura and Kirupto battled it out for the final minutes of the 2022 race after going neck-and-neck for nearly the entire course.

The finale was reminiscent of his first career marathon victory, which happened at the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he used his signature surge tactics to outpace his competitors.

With three decisive career victories — including the 2021 Boston Marathon champion, 2021 Prague Marathon champion and 2018 Toronto Marathon champion — Kipruto gained a growing reputation as a capable and competitive runner.

Over 40,000 Runners Step Off in 44th Annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tura pulled ahead in the 2021 race to win what organizers said was the biggest race of his career, and a near-personal best, but narrowly lost the battle at the end of the 2022 race, falling just short of a repeat win.

If he had won the 2022 event, it would have made him only the fifth man in Chicago's history to win the event back-to-back.

Kipruto's win marks the second Chicago Marathon victory in his family. Kipruto's brother Dickson Chumba won the 2015 Chicago Marathon.

"I wish him all the best, and I'm here to pick up from where he left," Kipruto said.