Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: What You Need to Know for 2020 Race

A sea of green will soon descend on Chicago but it won't be for St. Patrick's Day - it'll be for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

The green-themed race weekend features an 8K run and 1 and 2-mile walks weaving through downtown, starting and finishing in Grant Park. After the races, shufflers can enjoy a post-race party and live music.

Participation and price

"The Mile" takes place March 21 and welcomes runners of all abilities to join on a course through Grant Park. There is a $25 participation fee but it is $15 for kids ages 8-12. Sign up for "The Mile" here.

To sign up for the 8K Run or 2 Mile Walk, click here. The 8K run is $50 to join and the 2 Mile Walk is $35.

Transportation

Millennium Garages offer the closest race day parking options to Grant Park at the Grant Park North, Grant Park South, Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside garages. Public transportation is recommended.

Race weekend schedule

Friday, March 20

Packet Pick-up

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Packet Pick-up

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mile

9:30 a.m. – Bib and t-shirt pick-up opens

9:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

11:00 a.m. – Recreational wave start

11:40 a.m. – Competitive wave start

12:00 p.m. – Elite wave start

12:00 p.m. – Awards ceremony (immediately following the conclusion of the Elite Wave)

12:30 p.m. – Gear check closes

Sunday, March 22

6:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

6:30 a.m. – Start corrals open

8:30 a.m. – 8K Run (Wave 1) start

9:00 a.m. – Post-Race Party begins

9:00 a.m. – 8K Run (Wave 2) start

9:30 a.m. – 2-Mile Walk start

9:30 a.m. – Live music begins at the Post-Race Party

11:30 a.m. – Gear check closes

1:00 p.m. – Beer ticket sales end

1:30 p.m. – Post-Race Party ends

Shamrock Shuffle Celebration

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Post-Race Party will be held at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park after the race from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Then, shufflers can continue with an after party at The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen, 1301 S. Wabash Avenue from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Watch the shuffle!

Want to see yourself or your friends cross the finish line of the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? View race day footage of the finish line at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com.