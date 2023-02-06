Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Set To Return Next Month for 2023 Race

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, a legendary Chicago tradition has confirmed its return. The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is happening in March of 2023, giving thousands of runners a chance to flood the city streets.

This is the second straight year of the Shamrock Shuffle, following its two-year hiatus due to COVID. The race marks the unofficial start of the running season in Chicago.

This year's event will feature three different races: the 8k Run, the 2-Mile Walk, and The Mile.

Kicking off the weekend is "The Mile" on March 25. An ideal race for participants of all backgrounds and training levels, the course weaves through Grant Park.

The main event is the "8K Run."

It will take place on March 26, beginning and ending at the iconic Grant Park location. However, during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard. While it is the perfect course for more experienced runners, beginners are also welcome.

If you'd rather tackle a shorter distance, the family-friendly "2-Mile Walk" may be a better fit. Also on Sunday, it is described as the "perfect introduction to the Shamrock Shuffle", according to the website.

In the time leading up to the race, organizers are looking for volunteers 14 years of age and older to help with various packet pick-up day tasks.

On race day, volunteer duties range from providing participants with general information to marshaling the course to ensure it stays clear of traffic. Both tasks require individuals to be 18 or older.

Volunteers interested in joining the action at the start line can regulate access to the start corrals and assist with the progression of participants through the corrals. Individuals must be 14 years of age to participate.

As race day nears, runners and volunteers can find additional registration information here.