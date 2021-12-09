Bank of America Chicago Marathon Announces Field of 40K Runners for 2022 Race

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Thursday announced its field for the 2022 race, bringing back 40,000 runners to Chicago streets after hosting a smaller field in 2021.

Runners who entered the non-guaranteed entry drawing for the 2022 race were notified of their status Thursday.

Guaranteed runners already in the lineup include Chicago Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners and those who deferred or cancelled entries from a previous event.

"Today, we celebrate the commitment made by our newest field of competitors, alongside the continued dedication and support of our volunteers, spectators and community members,” Marathon Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has always been the people’s race. They helped to create the tradition and they will be a part of the comeback as we embark on the next chapter in the event’s history.”

But it won't be the last chance for runners to enter.

Organizers noted that those still hoping to participate in next year's event will be able to join an official charity team, with more than 170 nonprofit organizations currently raising funds in 10 different categories. Runners who register with one of those charities will need to raise a minimum of $1,750. For more information on those charities and how to register click here.

So far, the race plans to nearly double the number of runners from last year's event, which saw 26,109 participants cross the finish line. Organizers said health and safety plans will be released in the months before the race.