Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022 Race, Application Dates Released

Within days of this fall's race, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon released the race and application release dates for 2022.

The 2022 Chicago Marathon is set to take place Oct. 9, with non-guaranteed applications opening to the public Oct. 19 and guaranteed on Oct. 26, according to a social media post.

Marathon officials noted that all applications will close at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30. Apply here.

The Chicago Marathon offers an 18-week training program from Nike Coaches to prepare for the big race. Runners can find a guide to training and nutrition here.

Marking a triumphant return after the global coronavirus pandemic canceled the race last year, the 2021 Chicago Marathon took place on Sunday, drawing thousands of runners to city streets.

At the age of 24, Tura has now captured his first-ever Abbott World Marathon Majors title by winning the Chicago Marathon, putting up a time of 2:06:12.

Tura is only the second man from Ethiopia to win the race, joining 2012 champion Tsegaye Kebede in that category. A total of four women from Ethiopia have won the title, with Tirunesh Dibaba the most recent to achieve the feat in 2017.

Kenyan-born Ruth Chepngetich won the closest Chicago Marathon women's race in six years, putting up a strong 2:22:31 finish.

Her 1:49 margin of victory over Emma Bates was substantial, but actually marked the closest finish in the women’s race since Florence Kiplagat beat Yebrgual Melese by 10 seconds in a hotly-contested 2015 race.

Tatyana McFadden continued to cement her place in the record books at the Chicago Marathon, blitzing the field to capture her ninth title in the women’s wheelchair race.

McFadden is not only the most decorated women’s wheelchair racer ever, with her nine titles eclipsing the six that Ann Walters won between 1991 and 1996, but she’s also now one of only three women to capture the title after finishing in the runner-up spot in the previous year’s race, joining Miriam Nibley, who won in 2004, and Candace Cable, who won in 1997.

Daniel Romanchuk has been engaged in an incredible rivalry with Switzerland’s Marcel Hug in recent years, and he took another trophy home from that battle when he won his third straight Chicago Marathon men’s wheelchair race.

Romanchuk is the third person to win three straight titles in the race, joining Australian Kurt Fearnley, who most recently won in 2009, and James Briggs, who won three straight from 1993 to 1995.