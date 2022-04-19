Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Course Route Unveiled

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 has revealed the course route through the city's West Side for the half marathon race in early June.

The course will run through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, equating to 13.1 miles, a video post from the half marathon's Instagram page published Tuesday showed.

"This new route will showcase the historical and culturally diverse neighborhoods of the city's West Side, offering a uniquely Chicago experience," the post read.

Here's the full course map:

Runners are scheduled to take on the half marathon June 5, with registration currently open online.

As of Tuesday, the entry fee for the upcoming event was $95, but will increase to $115 at midnight on May 9, according to organizers. Runners will receive a Nike race shirt and a finisher's medal, along with an event bib number and timing device.

