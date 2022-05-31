Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Steps Off This Weekend

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is set to make its long-awaited debut this weekend, bringing thousands of runners to the city's West Side.
The half marathon race is set to step off Sunday following a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, starting and finishing in Garfield Park, the oldest park on the West Side. The course will take runners through Humboldt and Douglass Parks and on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connected all three parks.
A handful of elite runners will hit the starting the line in each of the events.
In addition to the race, a free outdoor festival is slated to be held for both participants and community residents. The festival, also set to be held in Garfield Park, will open at 8 a.m. and feature "a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations," organizers said.
There will also be a track and field clinic for youth athletic groups, put on by USA Track & Field.
The two-day packet pickup for the event is set to take place Friday and Saturday in the lead-up to the race at the Roosevelt Collection in Chicago's South Loop.
The event will close its registration June 3, or when the race's 8,000-person capacity is reached. Click here for more details.