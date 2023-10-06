Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Abbott 5K to usher in Chicago Marathon weekend. Here's what you need to know

The 5K steps off just a day ahead of the 2023 Chicago Marathon

By Fiona Hurless

chicago marathon preps

Tens of thousands of runners will take to the streets of Chicago for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, but the 26.2-mile journey won't be the only race happening in the city this weekend.

Those who aren't quite ready for the full marathon will have a chance to run a shorter route on Saturday.

Here's what to know about the Abbott 5K:

Where is the course?

The race not only steps off one day before Chicago’s marathon – but also runs the same course, albeit a shortened version. The Abbott 5K course weaves through downtown and takes runners past iconic Chicago landmarks. Runners must maintain a 15 minute per mile pace and complete all 3.1 miles within 45 minutes.

Can I still register?

Registration for the Abbott Chicago 5K has reached capacity. However, its website states that registration for the 2024 event will be available "soon."

What will participants receive?

U.S. residents who registered before Aug. 10 will have their bib number and knit hat mailed to the address provided at registration. Non-U.S. residents and U.S. residents who register after Aug. 10 must pick up their bib number and hat on Oct. 5 or 6 at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo.

Event Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7
Abbott Chicago 5K
Grant Park, Chicago, IL
Ida B. Wells Drive (between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive)
Start corrals open: 6:30 a.m.
Wheelchair start: 7:25 a.m.
Race start: 7:30 a.m.
Finish line closes: 9 a.m.

Parking

Discounted parking will be available at the Grant Park South Garage for those who purchase parking here.

More information on the Abbott 5K can be found on the Chicago5K website.

