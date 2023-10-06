A look ahead at the forecast for the Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just two days away, as thousands of runners have arrived in Chicago to prepare for one of the world's biggest races of the year.

After summer-like temperatures enveloped the Chicago area last weekend and through the start of this week, it was fair to question what kind of conditions runners would be subjected to come Oct. 8.

Rest assured, runners will likely be greeted by ideal, albeit slightly chilly conditions come Sunday morning.

Temperatures of around 43 degrees with partly sunny skies are expected at around 7 a.m., rising likely to around 48 degrees with more sunshine by the time many runners will have finished in the 11 a.m. hour.

The chilly morning leads into a dry and cool fall day, with highs likely to reach the mid 50s by the afternoon when the majority of runners are expected to finish the race.

The cool air from this weekend is then expected to stick around through the early part of next week, when highs are likely to stay in the mid 50s before a slight warm-up in the middle of the week.

Another wave of cold air is then expected to move south from Canada by next weekend according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, likely leading to similar temperatures then.