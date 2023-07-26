The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has announced its 2023 elite field, which will include four of its defending champions.

The fields are broken up into Men’s Open Division, Men’s Wheelchair Division, Women’s Open Division and Women’s Wheel Chair Division.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won last year’s men’s race with a time of 2:04:24, edging out Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura Abdiwak by 25 seconds. Both runners will be back in the field this year, as will Kelvin Kiptum, who posted a 2:01:25 time in London earlier this year.

Ruth Chepngetich, also from Kenya, captured the women’s race with a time of 2:14:18, beating Emily Sisson of the United States by more than four minutes. Both women will be in the field in 2023, race organizers said.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race, beating out Daniel Romanchuk and Aaron Pike of the United States. All three racers are slotted to be in the field for the 2023 edition of the race.

Susannah Scaroni fended off Tatyana McFadden in the women’s wheelchair race, with Jenna Fessmyer making for a perfect podium sweep of the event for the American squad.

McFadden will hope to return the favor this year, with Fessmyer also returning for another push for the top spot in the field.

Here is the full lineup of Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2023 elite field athletes:

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Men’s Open Division (organized by career-best time)

Kelvin Kiptum KEN 2:01:25 (London, 2023)

Bashir Abdi BEL 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021)

Benson Kipruto KEN 2:04:24 (Chicago, 2022)

Dawit Wolde ETH 2:04:27 (Rotterdam, 2021)

Seifu Tura ETH 2:04:29 (Milan, 2021)

Daniel Do Nascimento BRA 2:04:51 (Seoul, 2022)

John Korir KEN 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022)

Galen Rupp USA 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018)

Huseydin Mohamed ETH 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022)

Milkesa Mengesha ETH 2:05:29 (Valencia, 2022)

Conner Mantz USA 2:08:16 (Chicago, 2022)

Yuki Matsumura JPN 2:09:01 (Otsu, 2021)

Takashi Ichida JPN 2:09:15 (Oita, 2022)

Kei Katanishi JPN 2:09:27 (Otsu, 2021)

Masashi Nonaka JPN 2:09:47 (Osaka, 2023)

Matt McDonald USA 2:09:49 (Chicago, 2022)

Mick Iacofano USA 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020)

Masaki Tuda JPN 2:10:40 (Oita, 2023)

Mizuki Higashi JPN 2:11:04 (Tokyo, 2023)

Colin Mickow USA 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020)

Frank Lara USA 2:11:32 (Houston, 2022)

Dan Kremske USA 2:14:53 (Chicago 2019)

Daniel Mateiko KEN Debut

Wesley Kiptoo KEN Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Men’s Wheelchair Division (organized by career-best time)

Marcel Hug SUI 1:17:47 (Oita, 2021) World Record

Ernst Van Dyk RSA 1:18:04 (Boston, 2017)

Aaron Pike USA 1:20:02 (Duluth, 2022)

Johnboy Smith GBR 1:20:05 (Duluth, 2022)

Kota Hokinoue JPN 1:20:54 (Seoul, 2013)

Daniel Romanchuk USA 1:21:36 (Boston, 2019)

Rafael Botello ESP 1:22:09 (Boston, 2017)

Jordi Madera ESP 1:22:10 (Boston, 2017)

Patrick Monahan IRL 1:22:23 (Duluth, 2019)

Sho Watanabe JPN 1:24:00 (Oita, 2019)

James Senbeta USA 1:24:27 (Boston, 2017)

Simon Lawson GBR 1:25:06 (Boston, 2017)

Jetze Plat NED 1:28:44 (London, 2023)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Women’s Open Division (organized by career-best time)

Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022)

Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 2:17:43 (London, 2021)

Genzebe Dibaba ETH 2:18:05 (Amsterdam, 2022)

Sutume Kebede ETH 2:18:12 (Seoul, 2022)

Emily Sisson USA 2:18:29 (Chicago, 2022)

Sifan Hassan NED 2:18:33 (London, 2023)

Tigist Girma ETH 2:18:52 (Valencia, 2022)

Ababel Yesheneh Eth 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019)

Des Linden USA 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011)

Emma Bates USA 2:23:18 (Eugene, 2022)

Aliphine Tuliamuk USA 2:24:37 (Boston, 2023)

Nell Rojas USA 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023)

Molly Seidel USA 2:24:42 (New York, 2021)

Dakotah Lindwurm USA 2:25:01 (Duluth, 2022)

Sara Vaughn USA 2:26:23 (Chicago, 2022)

Gabriella Rooker USA 2:27:38 (Duluth, 2023)

Diane Nukuri USA 2:27:50 (London, 2015)

Maggie Montoya USA 2:28:07 (Chicago, 2022)

Stacy Ndiwa KEN 2:31:53 (Istanbul, 2022)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Women’s Wheelchair Division (organized by career-best time)

Manuela Schär SUI 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017)

Susannah Scaroni USA 1:27:31 (Duluth, 2022)

Tatyana McFadden USA 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019)

Jenna Fesemyer USA 1:33:50 (Duluth, 2022)

Catherine Debrunner SUI 1:36:47 (Berlin, 2022)

Vanessa De Souza BRA 1:40:21 (Seville, 2020)

Merle Menje GER 1:42:12 (New York, 2022)

Michelle Wheeler USA 1:45:45 (Oita, 2019)