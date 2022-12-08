2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Returns to 45K Participants for 45th Anniversary Event

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will once again host 45,000 participants for its 45th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, marathon organizers announced Thursday.

"We’re thrilled to host 45,000 participants for the first time since 2019 at the 2023 Bank of America

Chicago Marathon," said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director, in a statement.

Thursday marks a big day for runners who entered the non-guaranteed entry drawing for the 2023 Chicago Marathon, as they will be notified of their selection status for the race.

Anyone who didn't get selected to be part of the 45,000-person field can still grab a spot by joining an official charity team. According to organizers, the Charity Program has generated more than $292 million for local, national and global causes since 2002. Last year marked a record-breaking $27.6 million raised by participants.

The 2023 Charity Program includes 180 nonprofit organizations raising funds related to 10 cause categories, including education, youth development, health care and social services. Those who register to run with an official charity are required to raise a minimum of $1,750.

"As part of our millionth-finisher field, these participants will write their names in the event's history

book during a particularly special year," Pinkowski said. "We look forward to celebrating their performances, as well as the contributions of the volunteers, spectators and community members who have made the Chicago Marathon the world-class racing tradition it is today."