2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Registration Opens Tuesday. Here's How to Enter

Registration for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon opens this week for runners looking to tackle a 26.2-mile feat around the city.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will run for just over four weeks, ending at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Next year's marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Those hoping to run can apply for either a guaranteed entry or a non-guaranteed entry, which puts potential runners into a random drawing for entries.

Access to a guaranteed entry is only available during the initial application window, which can take up to 10 business days to be reviewed and verified by marathon officials, according to race organizers.

Below are the following ways to obtain a guaranteed entry:

2020 Deferred Entries

Those who successfully completed an application to defer their 2020 entry and did not claim entry in the past two marathons can guarantee their spot as long as they apply during the initial application window.

2022 Canceled Entry

Prospective runners who canceled their 2022 entry to 2023 through standard event policy will have to apply and submit an entry fee for next year's race. Eligible individuals will receive an email on how to access their entry.

Running For Charity

Runners interested in stepping off in next year's marathon for a charitable cause can guarantee their entry to the race, although charity program entries are limited and are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

While each charity manages its own charity team, participant benefits and fundraising requirements, participants must raise no less than $1,250 if their entry is claimed during the initial application window. If the entry is claimed following the application window (From Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 to Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023), participants must raise at least $1,750.

Only charities that are part of the official Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program have access to guaranteed entries.

Those interested in running for charity can contact the charity of their choice through the marathon's charity index.

Time Qualifier

Those who meet the following marathon qualifying standards can guarantee their spot in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a time qualifier.

Age group Men Women Non-binary 16 – 29 3:05:00 3:35:00 3:35:00 30 – 39 3:10:00 3:40:00 3:40:00 40 – 49 3:20:00 3:50:00 3:50:00 50 – 59 3:35:00 4:20:00 4:20:00 60 – 69 4:00:00 5:00:00 5:00:00 70 – 79 4:30:00 5:55:00 5:55:00 80 and over 5:25:00 6:10:00 6:10:00

To qualify, participants must submit results records for a marathon completed from Jan. 1, 2021 to Nov. 17, 2022. The results must include a finish time falling within the qualifying times.

Finish times for race distances other than a marathon, such as a 5K or half marathon will not be considered.

According to Chicago Marathon officials, a verifiable time is one run on a certified course, those certified by USA Track & Field (USATF), World Athletics or a similar governing association. Considerations will not be made for non-certified races, weather or course conditions.

Additionally, marathon officials offered the following statement regarding the time qualifier for non-binary participants:

"The standards introduced for non-binary applicants are inclusive of the qualifying times for the two previously existing divisions. Applicants can expect standards to adjust in the coming years as data becomes available to help inform future qualifying times. Discussions with non-binary athletes are ongoing, with the goal of creating more inclusive event experiences."

Legacy Finishers

Runners who have completed the Bank of America Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years can have a guaranteed spot in next year's race as a legacy finisher.

Finishes that were part of the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience will not be considered for qualification.

Finishes prior to 2012 will not be considered, nor will finishes at marathons other than the Chicago Marathon.

Registered participants of the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be considered a 2020 finisher for those applying as legacy finishers.

International Tour Group

Those interested in traveling and running with an international tour group can also guarantee their spot in next year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Applications for international tour groups will remain open until Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Marathon officials offered the following available information:

Each tour partner manages its own unique tour.

Tour partners typically offer participants a package that includes cost of entry, air travel, hotel, etc. and vary between tour operators.

Only tour operators that are part of the official Bank of America Chicago Marathon International Tour Program have access to guaranteed entries.

Not all countries have approved Chicago Marathon tour partners.

If you are interested in joining an international tour group, you should contact the tour partner of your choice.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Legacy

Runners who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2008 and have signed up for the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle can also guarantee a spot in next year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Registered participants of the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will be considered finishers for this application path, as will participants of the 2021 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 8K.

This application path is limited to the first 1,000 individuals who apply and meet the above qualifications. Next year's race will be the final year the Shamrock Shuffle Legacy path is applicable for entry to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

American Development Program

Those who meet the following qualifying standards can guarantee their spot in next year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon as part of the American Development Program:

Qualifying standards Half marathon Marathon Men sub 1:11:00 sub 2:35:00 Women sub 1:22:00 sub 3:00:00 Non-binary sub 1:20:00 sub 3:00:00 Masters – Men sub 1:15:00 sub 2:43:00 Masters – Women sub 1:26:00 sub 3:08:00 Masters – Non-binary sub 1:26:00 sub 3:08:00

All times must be after Jan. 1, 2021, with finishes at race distances other than half marathon and marathon not being considered.

The finish times must have been accomplished on a certified course accompanied with proof of finish time. While the program is geared toward American athletes, non-U.S. citizens who meet the above standards can still qualify as part of the American Development Program.

Masters athletes are runners that will be age 40 and over by Oct. 8, 2023, the date of next year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Additionally, athletes who meet the following high performance standards can receive a complimentary guaranteed entry.

High performance Standards Half marathon Marathon Men sub 1:07:00 sub 2:23:00 Women sub 1:16:00 sub 2:43:00 Non-binary sub 1:16:00 sub 2:43:00 Masters – Men sub 1:11:00 sub 2:32:00 Masters – Women sub 1:21:00 sub 2:52:00 Masters – Non-binary sub 1:21:00 sub 2:52:00

For qualification under high performance standards, all times must be after Oct. 1, 2021, with all other above qualifications also applying for high performance applicants.

Masters athletes who are applying for a high performance entry must have completed the qualifying time as a masters athlete.

The application period for high performance standards will close at 5 p.m. CST on Aug. 1, 2023 or when the field has reached its capacity of 300 participants.

Non-Guaranteed Entry

Those wishing to apply for a non-guaranteed entry can do so during the initial application window, with participants being chosen as part of a random drawing after the conclusion of the application window.

Applicants will then be notified of their entry status via email on Thursday, Dec. 8. If the applicant is chosen, the entry fee is then automatically processed.

Hopefuls who applied for non-guaranteed entry but were not accepted may still register via charities and tour groups.

How Much is the Entry Fee?

Applicants will be required to include a credit card number on applications, with the fee being processed upon acceptance. U.S. residents, including residents of American territories, must pay an entry fee of $230. The entry fee for non-U.S. residents is $240.

When filling out the application, Chicago Marathon officials ask that card with an expiration date later than December 2022 is used.

Full Event Requirements

Below are the full eligibility requirements to participate in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon:

Participants must be 16 years or older on race day.

Participants 16-17 years of age must have permission from their parent or legal guardian permitting them to participate in the race. This permission is required during the application process.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon requires that participants be able to complete the 26.2-mile distance in six hours and 30 minutes (6:30:59). The marathon course will reopen for public use on a rolling schedule based on this time limit.

The sale and/or transfer of race entries/bib numbers is strictly prohibited.

All registration fees and ancillary purchases are nonrefundable.

All participants are required to pick up their own participant packet (bib number and timing device) at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo during the scheduled hours of operation.

All participants are required to show a government-issued photo ID that reflects the name they registered under upon picking up their own participant packet.

All participants acknowledge the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists and is beyond the control of Event Organizers. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

All participants must be familiar with and abide by the event rules.

More information on registration for next year's race can be found here.