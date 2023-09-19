The Chicago skyline has a prominent spot in this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon finisher medal, but a subtle message takes front and center in this year’s design – and you may have missed it.

Organizers of the massive Chicago race unveiled this year’s medal on social media this week, showcasing what will be the award for finishers in 2023.

The medal highlights the marathon’s 45th anniversary where 47,000 participants, shaping up to be the race’s largest ever, are expected to run the 26.2-mile course.

Over 960,000 participants have crossed the finish line of the Chicago Marathon since it began in 1977. This race will see the marathon’s millionth finisher.

Unlike previous medals that showcase various Chicago landmarks, this year’s design uses the six-point Chicago star, with the number 45 hidden inside to symbolize the anniversary milestone.

“45 years of miles, memories, and medals,” organizers shared on Instagram Monday. “The course may change, finish times get faster, and the medal designs are unique each year, but one thing remains the same: earning that bling makes you #OneOfAMillion Bank of America #ChicagoMarathon-ers. #MedalMonday”

Thousands of runners will kick off this year’s Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 8, but those who are not registered to run can still follow along by volunteering or watching the event live.