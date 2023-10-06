2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Tatyana McFadden

Record-breaking and 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden is returning to the streets this year with nine Bank of America Chicago Marathon wins under her belt.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

McFadden set the course record for the Chicago Marathon in 2017 by finishing in 1:39:15. It was her seventh consecutive time coming first and her eighth win at large.

More Information:

McFadden began her journey as a wheelchair athlete at the age of 8. She has won 20 medals in the Paralympics and placed first in 13 different World Championships races. She’s also won the New York City marathon five times.

McFadden is a University of Illinois alumni and now lives in Champaign, Illinois. She raced her first Chicago Marathon in 2009 and won first place.