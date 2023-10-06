2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Susannah Scaroni

Three-time Paralympian Susannah Scaroni is coming back to defend her title after winning last year’s race.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2017 Boston Marathon

Scaroni’s fastest marathon time was achieved in the 2017 Boston Marathon where she finished third in 1:33:17

She also placed first in this year’s Boston Marathon, finishing in 1:41:45.

More Information:

Scaroni survived a car accident at age 5 that left her paralyzed. She has since become an elite wheelchair athlete with three Paralympic appearances and four Chicago Marathon races under her belt.

Last year marked Scaroni’s most successful year of marathons. She came first in the Grandma’s Marathon and The Peachtree Road Race as well as the Chicago and New York City Marathon.

She has also consistently finished in the top 10 in the AbbottWMM, including six podium finishes. She finished in the top three of the Boston, London, Berlin and Chicago marathons in 2018 alone.