2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Daniel Romanchuk

Three-time Chicago Marathon Men’s Wheelchair winner Daniel Romanchuk is returning to the streets this year looking to take back his title from competitor and 2022 winner Marcel Hug.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: Virtual 2020 New York City Marathon

Romanchuk unofficially broke the wheelchair marathon world record during the 2020 virtual New York City Marathon that was canceled in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic when he finished in 1:13:57.

In the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Romanchuk placed first for the third year in a row, finishing with an official time of 1:29:07.

More Information:

In 2018, Romanchuk was the first American male and youngest male athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon. He won the Boston, London and Bank of America Chicago marathons the following year.

After his Chicago Marathon win in 2021, he continued his dominance at the 2022 Boston Marathon with a time of 1:26:58.