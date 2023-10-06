Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Aaron Pike

Pike will hit the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

American Paralympian Aaron Pike is returning to this year’s 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon after finishing third in last year’s race.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2022 Boston Marathon

After a series of grueling back-to-back races for the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing in 2022, Pike earned his best finish ever at the Boston Marathon where he placed second in the men’s wheelchair division by finishing in 1:32:49.

More Information:

Pike is a six-time Paralympian who has competed in both the Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. He took up skiing after the 2012 Summer Paralympics and now competes in biathlon and cross-country skiing.

Overall, he remains a consistent performer in the Abbott World Marathon Majors. He has finished in the top-ten 10 times in Chicago. He is also a member of the U.S. Nordic Ski team.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
