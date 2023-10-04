2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Ruth Chepngetich

Ruth Chepngetich is a two-time champion of the Chicago Marathon. If she wins this year’s race, she’ll have taken the title of first for the third time in a row.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Chepngetich won last year’s Chicago Marathon in 2:14:18, crossing the finish line with no competitors in sight.

She narrowly missed Brigid Kosgei’s 2019 world record of 2:14:04 by just 14 seconds and stands to break the record in this year’s race.

"I wanted to break the world record but missed by some seconds but... next time I will not miss it," Chepngetich told NBC Chicago last year at the finish line.

More Information:

The self-coached marathoner was the 2019 Marathon World champion, breaking the course’s then-record with 2:17:08. She’s placed in the top three of every single marathon she’s raced since her 2017 marathon debut, including races across the world from Dubai to Istanbul and London. This year, she came first in the Nagoya Women’s Marathon.

Chepngetich headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics heavily favored to win gold, but struggled during the race and dropped out around the 30K mark. She followed that performance with a historic win at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.