2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Joyciline Jepkosgei

Kenyan Marathoner Joyciline Jepkosgei is making her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut with New York City and Boston Marathon wins under her belt.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 London Marathon

Jepkosgei ran her fastest official marathon in the 2021 London Marathon, finishing first with 2:17:43, ahead of competitors Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekere.

More Information:

Debuting as a professional runner at the 2015 Nairobi Half Marathon, Jepkosgei has been racing for a short time compared to many of her competitors. Despite that, she’s found success in races around the world.

In 2019, she won the New York City Marathon. In 2022, she placed second in the London Marathon and seventh in the Boston Marathon.