2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Jenna Fesemyer

Jenna Fesemyer is an American wheelchair athlete who has competed in races all over the world. She returns this year to compete in her second Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2023 London Marathon

Fesemyer achieved her fastest race time when she competed in this year’s London Marathon, finishing in 1:47:43. At this year’s Chicago marathon, she has the potential to break her personal best.

More Information:

Fesemyer has competed in multiple Abbott World Marathon Majors including the London, Chicago, Boston and New York City Marathon.

She has also seen success on shorter courses. In the 2019 Parapan American Games, she placed first in the 800-meter race. She also placed second in this year’s New York Mini 10K.