2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Genzebe Dibaba

One of the most decorated athletes of all-time Genzebe Dibaba is making her Bank of America Chicago Marathon debut at this year’s race.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2015 Diamond League meet in Monaco

Dibaba set a world record when she finished first in the women’s 1,500 meter race in 3:50:07. She held the title of breaking the record until Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon beat it at 3:49:11.

More Information:

Genzebe has won the World Indoor five times and competed at all World Athletics Championships between 2009 and 2017 where she placed in the finals of every event she competed in.

Genzebe’s family has a long history of sports with several Olympic medalists that include her sisters Tirunesh and Ejegayehu Dibaba.